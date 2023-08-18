We all know that the state of New Jersey has some tremendous Italian restaurants to choose from.

However, one Atlantic City spot stood out above the rest.

The website 24/7 Wall St. just named the best Italian restaurant in every state with one Atlantic City restaurant taking the top spot in New Jersey.

So how did they determine which restaurant was the best? The website "reviewed and extrapolated from lists and rankings on numerous food and general interest sites Eater, Yelp, The Daily Meal, Fodors, and Gayot..."

So which restaurant was the best in New Jersey? Cafe 2825 in Atlantic City.

Sample menu items: Spicy scungilli; Sunday Gravy (homemade meatballs, pork braciole, and Italian sausage in Old World thick red gravy)

Located at 2825 Atlantic Ave in Atlantic City, Cafe 2825 is one of the tougher spots in the city to get a reservation, but if you want to try and get in, call early and often at 609-344-6913 to request a reservation, which are only taken a week in advance.

It is believed that they turn down over 100 reservations per day.

Cafe 2825 has been in the city since 1986, but I have never actually been able to get a reservation, but I have heard nothing but great things and will keep trying to get in there this fall.

They are open Tues-Sat: 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm.