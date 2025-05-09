With Cinco de Mayo in the rearview for 2025, there is still plenty of time to try out some of the great Mexican cuisine in the area.

There are many great options from Atlantic City to Hammonton, down to Cape May, and across the rest of South Jersey. However, one Atlantic City establishment has been named among the best 25 Mexican Restaurants in the state of New Jersey by the NJ.com team.

While the list slants heavily to the northern part of the state, there were plenty of Southern New Jersey spots on the list, but only one was down by the Jersey Shore in part because they have the best tacos in Atlantic City.

Top Mexican Restaurants in South Jersey

Up in Camden County in Lindenwold, AXO made the list at No. 23 overall.

AXO has made a serious name for itself in South Jersey since moving from an at-home operation into a fully functional restaurant space in Lindenwold in 2023.

At No. 19 on the list is San Lucas Mexican Restaurant in Camden.

There are 31 kinds of tacos, more than 20 platters, 14 tortas, and 12 types of burritos.

Los Chulos in Berlin was No. 17 on the list.

The small Camden County restaurant is tucked away on a little street between the busy Route 73 and Route 30 (White Horse Pike) but word of mouth has made this spot very easy to find. Los Chulos’ calling card is its taco Tuesday offerings which rotate weekly.

La Bamba in Brant Beach in Ocean County was No. 15 on the list.

“Only authentic Mexican food on LBI‘’ is how La Bamba describes itself, and I won’t disagree. It‘s a lively little place with tables inside and an outdoor patio.

La Ingrata was the second spot in Camden to get named to the list, coming in at No. 12 overall.

“Your slice of Mexico in Camden” is the motto at La Ingrata, run by Karla Torres and Ernesto Ventura.

La Cita Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Cherry Hill cracked the Top 10 on the list.

Cherry Hill isn’t normally recognized as a hub for Mexican eats, but La Cita Authentic Mexican Restaurant is proof it should be. Tacos are the highlight of the menu, which also features Mexican classics like ceviche, fajitas, pollo en mole, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas and more.

Coming in at No.8 on the list, we head to Point Pleasant to Dona Julia.

Dona Julia is in the same strip mall as a well-known New Jersey taco chain. When in doubt, go with the mom-and-pop place.

In the Top 5 overall, Luna y Sol in Moorestown made the list at No. 5.

The tinga taco, among the street tacos, packs some serious spice and bite.

Los Barbaros Birria has three Jersey Shore locations, in Asbury Park, Belmar, and Manahawkin, and was ranked No. 4 on the list.

With various locations along the Jersey Shore, Los Barbaros Birria is the ultimate after-beach Mexican treat.

Pancho’s: A Hidden Gem in Atlantic City

Coming in at No. 14 on the list was Pancho’s Mexican Taqueria, which the writer praised for having the best al pastor tacos in the state—at a reasonable price.

Pancho’s is easy enough to find — it‘s next door to legendary White House Subs. Pancho’s makes the best al pastor tacos in the state, and don’t try to tell me otherwise. The seasoning, the meat, the pineapple — not to mention the inexpensive price — make for a terrific taco. It placed second on our list of NJ’s best tacos, ranked. Pancho’s may be no-frills, but the flavors are big-time.

Pancho's is located at 2303 Arctic Ave, right next door to the White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City.

Exterior Pancho’s Mexican Taqueria in Atlantic City Google Maps loading...

Here is a look at their full menu.

As for the No. 1 spot in the state? Cantina46 off Route 46 in Ridgefield, which is located in Bergen County.