Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and pretty soon we will be hearing Christmas music on the radio.

Yes, you heard me right, Christmas music is coming soon, are you ready for it? Or do you need a little mini-vacation?

The publication Travel and Leisure put out its list of the Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. to Spend the Holiday Season and two South Jersey towns were among the list of 25 places to go for Christmas this year.

These are the South Jersey towns that are among the 25 best places to visit for Christmas in 2024

Coming in at No. 21 on the list is a perennial favorite for the Christmas holiday, Cape May.

This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak easily identified by its quaint architecture, and the holiday season pushes it a little further on the Dickensian scale. Walk the Washington Street Mall to admire garlands and festive lights as you shop. While you're there, drop by The Original Fudge Kitchen, which offers great fudge and saltwater taffy gift boxes. Book a stay at Congress Hall, especially if you have kids. The hotel typically turns its Grand Lawn into a seaside winter wonderland complete with festive activities.

Cape May seems to appear on everyone's list of the best places to visit, but if you have been there during the holiday season, you know it deserves to be on the list. There is something about walking down Washington Street and stopping over at Congress Hall for the holidays that just feels right.

In what might be a bit of a surprise for some people, coming in at No. 23 on the list, is Atlantic City.

A casino and boardwalk don't exactly conjure images of plum puddings and carolers, but there's plenty to appreciate in Atlantic City's wild weekend spirit and vivid people-watching around the holidays. Festivities include the annual tree lighting at The Quarter at Tropicana shopping center and the holiday market at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University.

Many of the casinos have some great pop-up bars that are well decorated to make It feel extra festive. The casinos offer some great Christmas shows and places to go for a great holiday season night out.

Some of the other cities that made the list include Newport, Rhode Island, Annapolis, Maryland, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Nantucket, Massachusetts and the No. 1 spot on the list Aspen, Colorado.

