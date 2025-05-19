I am sure many of the people reading this article right now have visited the biggest tourist trap in all of New Jersey.

While some people love this place, others might think it's too crowded or just doesn't have what they are looking for.

Many tourists will visit this place, but often locals don't utilize this place as much as visitors do in the summer.

Sometimes the crowd of people is enough to drive people away; other times, there are just so many options that people elect to try them out instead. Like many of these opinion-driven lists, some are disappointed with their experience, and others can wait to go back again.

Why the Atlantic City Boardwalk Made the List

According to a list "50 American Tourist Traps That'll Leave You Feeling Ripped Off" compiled by Cheapism, which talked to travel bloggers, industry professionals, and used online reviews to identify tourist traps in every state, and determined the most overrated tourist destination in New Jersey is the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the biggest tourist trap destination in the entire state:

Tacky. Not a good place for children. In need of refurbishing. These are just some of the downsides of the present incarnation of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, reviewers say. The iconic boardwalk, lined with stores, restaurants, and casinos, dates to 1870 and unfortunately has seen far better days.

My Take: Is It Really That Bad?

While I can't come up with the most overrated spot in the state, I have a hard time thinking that the boardwalk is No. 1. While it lacks some of the shopping and food options that Ocean City and Wildwood has, there are some fun things to do, access to the casinos, and in the summer they have fireworks, music and you get to hear the waves crashing and look at the beach.

Here is the full list of the most overrated tourist traps across the U.S. How many of them have you visited?

More “Tourist Traps” I’ve Visited

I have been to three of the 50 places: Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, The Mall of America in Minnesota, and the Rivers Casino in Philadelphia.

Sound Off on the Boardwalk Debate

Do you agree that the Atlantic City boardwalk is No. 1 in New Jersey? It was just recently named the best boardwalk in the county, so as you can see, there are various opinions on the boardwalk.