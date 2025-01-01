Ark Brewing Company, in Lumberton in Burlington County at 106 Ark Road which is known for its beer, BBQ offering and pub food announced it is abruptly closing after four years of operation.

Word of the brewery’s closing began to quickly circulate after the company posted the following message on its social media pages:

After four years it is with a heavy heart that Ark Brew Pub will be shutting its door effective immediately. To all our beloved guests and amazing staff, we thank you for all the memories. When one door closes another door opens, and we have no doubt all of our staff will be moving on to bigger and better things. Whether it is in the hospitality industry or not the relationships between staff and guests alike will last forever. To our beloved regulars it was a blessing getting to know you and watch you turn from guests to friends and family. Please continue to support local businesses so that other family-owned local businesses can thrive. From everyone at ARK we wish you all a Happy New Year.

Soon after the announcement, Ark's social media pages were flooded with sentiments by patrons about their time spent at the establishment. Many fans of the brew pub reflected on good times, the quality of the beer and food and wondered why it was closing so abruptly.