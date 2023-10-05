Are New Jersey Intersections among the Most Dangerous in America?

As a primary travel corridor for the Northeast, there is a high volume of traffic that travels through the state of New Jersey every day. With so many long and short-distance commuters driving through the Garden State on a daily basis, it makes traveling around New Jersey tedious, but is it dangerous?

There are new studies have come out this year that detail how dangerous driving in New Jersey can be. According to research by The Fang Law Firm, four of the top fifteen deadliest intersections in the United States are in New Jersey. This data is based on information gathered from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Reporting System. Overall, New Jersey has the third most traffic accident deaths at intersections in the United States according to information gathered from the NHTSA FARS system by the Florida Personal Injury Lawyers Anidjar & Levine.

New Jersey has a rate of 32.61% fatality rate at intersections, that is 988 out of 3,030 traffic accident deaths occur at crossroads. The state of New York is in second place on the list with a 34.06% rate of fatalities at intersections and Florida is number one on the list at 35.11% of all deaths from vehicle accidents happening at intersections.

Here is a list of the four most dangerous intersections in the state of New Jersey:

*Lalor Street and State Route 129 in Mercer County

*East Jersey Street meets US Routes 1 and 9 in Union County

*Massachusetts Avenue and State Route 70 in Ocean County

*East Grand Street meets US Routes 1 and 9 in Union County

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Federal Highway Administration, the FBI, the Census Bureau, and other sources gathered by MoneyGeek, they rank New Jersey as the worst Driving Experience in the United States, thanks partly to the second-worst Road Quality and the Worst Traffic Congestion. The data gathered shows only 55% of New Jersey roads are considered "in acceptable condition".

None of this surprises me considering about ignorant some drivers can be as I recently wrote about the Six of the Most Annoying Intersections in Cape May County. It is more than fair to say if more people had better awareness and were less distracted while driving, you would assume there would be fewer traffic accidents.