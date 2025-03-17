Seeing a famous person or celebrity is nothing new in Cape May; many have come to the resort town to dine or get away from the hustle and bustle of city life or just to check out the beaches in the summer time.

Actress Emily Blunt was in Cape May this week, dining at the restaurant PRIMAL By Mia located at 406 Beach Ave.

Blunt is in town to film Steven Spielberg's new UFO movie, which is being filmed in parts of Tuckahoe and Woodbine and is which is being billed as one of the most anticipated sci-fi films in a long time.

Here is Blunt with Primal's owner and chef, Mia F. Chirella.

The move, which is reportedly called The Dish, stars Blunt, Wyatt Russell, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Josh O'Connor, with scenes being filmed along the railroad tracks in Woodbine and Tuckahoe.

The filming started on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Friday. While in town, many members of the crew have been patrons of many of the local spots in Cape May County, and many area locals are being used for the parts of train passengers and car drivers.

The movie is expected to be released in June of 2026.

