Washington Township is now home to New Jersey's first 7 Brew Drive-Thru coffee shop, located at the Ganttown Plaza at 5200 Route 42, with shops in Winslow and Blackwood already planned. The new coffee shop will be adding approximately 50 jobs to the Turnersville area.

7 Brew prides itself on fast, friendly service, offering coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, and over 20,000 unique drink combinations. Some of their signature items include espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, 7 Energy, sodas, and more.

Turnersville Welcomes New 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee Shop

7 Brewed opened on Thursday, April 17, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to much fanfare, donating over $12,400 to Jaws Youth Playbook, The Unforgotten Haven, and local first responders.

“We truly appreciate 7 Brew shining a light on my foundation, Jaws YouthPlaybook, as one of the benefiting charities for their grand opening in Turnersville,” said Ron Jaworski, JYP foundation owner and former Eagles quarterback

Ribbon cutting at 7 Brew Turnersville with owners and community leader Photo: Submitted by Reed Public Relations loading...

“We’re incredibly excited to open the very first 7 Brew stand in New Jersey and to bring not just amazing drinks, but our brand of energy and kindness to Turnersville,” said Shunori Ramanathan and Zach Rosskamm, co-owners of 7 Brew Turnersville.

On Saturday (April 26), they are hosting a swag day, where customers who purchase a large drink will get a free 7 Brew t-shirt!

7 Brew offers more than 370 drive-thru coffee stands across the country.