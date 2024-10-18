It's officially fall at the Jersey Shore, but there are still plenty of things to do this weekend all over Atlantic and Cape May County.

In the summertime, finding a place to grab a drink outside, or heading down to your favorite drink is easy, but the fall might be even better with fewer crowds down the shore so that you can enjoy the area a bit more.

Here are 5 things to do this weekend

1. Terror in the Junkyard

This is the 15th year of the very popular Terror in the Junkyard, which operates every Friday Saturday, and Sunday through Oct 27th at Fleming’s Junkyard, 353 Zion Rd., Egg Harbor Twp.

This haunted hayride and haunted maze is operated by the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company with tickets for the hayride costing $15.

2. Brigantine Farmers Market

If you have been to the Brigantine Farmers Market in the summertime, you will want to check out the fall version which is located at the Brigantine Community School parking lot. It has tons of food, 54 vendor options, a DJ, a selfie Station and more from 9am-1pm. Show up in costume and you just might win a prize!

3. Lighthouse Challenge

The 25th edition of the Lighthouse Challenge is a unique event held all throughout the state of New Jersey, there is a map that will show you all the different lighthouses and spots to visit throughout the state. You can climb all 11 or none of the 11 of the lighthouse sites in the state and learn more about these historic treasures of New Jersey.

4. Horsepower By The Bay

This year will be the 10th Annual “Horsepower by the Bay” Car and Boat Show hosted by the Somers Point Historical Society which features tons of hot rods, antiques, classics, muscle cars, street rods, 4x4s, military vehicles, fire trucks, and classic and vintage boats.

The event is free and starts at 10 a.m. at Bay Avenue and Harbor Lane in Somers Point.

5. Trunk or Treat in Linwood

This is a free event with food, music, games, and trick-or-treating for the kids with all proceeds going to Gildas Club! The event is at Linwood Central Square, 199 New Rd in Linwood.

We are supposed to have some great weather this weekend, so get out to one of these great events in South Jersey.

