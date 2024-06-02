5 new Jersey Shore restaurants listed among 21 in NJ you need to try for summer 2024

As the summer of 2024 kicks into high gear there are plenty of new restaurants to try all over the Jersey Shore.

Sure we have our local favorites and some Jersey Shore staples that everyone loves to try when they are down here to visit. Your classic sub shops like White House, Sack O' Subs and Dino's over on the island. Tony's Baltimore Grill, Manco & Manco's and Sam's pizza come to mind as places people like to try when they are at the shore.

Get our free mobile app

Over at NJ.com, writer Stephanie Rizzolo listed 21 new restaurants to try this summer, with five local places making the cut.

The 5 new Jersey Shore restaurants you need to try for summer 2024

Pearl & Mary Oyster Bar, Atlantic City

Philly restaurateur Michael Schulson and chef behind shuttered Izakaya in Borgata, is bringing his well-loved Pearl & Mary Oyster Bar to Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort. This second location will offer a raw bar, mixed crudos and cocktails, much like the original in Philly’s Midtown Village. Keep an eye out for a second concept, Samuel’s, a Jewish deli concept that will also open at Ocean Casino Resort this summer.

Pearl & Mary will be located inside Ocean Casino in Atlantic City on the Lobby Level, across from The Park.

Black Cactus, Avalon

Things are getting spicy in Avalon this summer. The first restaurant of its kind for the area, Black Cactus is set to bring coastal Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails to the Shore, with a focus on local, seasonal ingredients. Keep an eye on their Instagram page for updates on their official opening date.

Black Cactus will be opening this summer at 2688 Dune Drive in Avalon.

Fish House, Cape May

>Cape May has a few exciting newcomers this summer, Fish House, being one of them. Owners Ross and Lauren Hammer are excited to bring something fresh to Sunset Beach in the former Grille space. Their summer opening date has not yet been announced., but guests can expect fresh seafood, creative sandwiches and delicious cocktails.

Fish House will be located at 502 Sunset Blvd in Cape May and will be opening this summer.

Port, Cape May

The old Harbor View will take on a new identity this summer as Port. The new owners are on a mission to create an exceptional outdoor dining experience, curating a diverse menu of sushi and fresh seafood, with a strong focus on craft cocktails. Their outdoor deck will be dog friendly they will featuring live music throughout the season. Their opening date will be announced via their social channels in the coming weeks.

Port will be located at 954 Ocean Dr in Cape May

If ever there was a positive product of the pandemic, let it be pizza. Squares & Fare was born in November of 2020 when Dominic Russo, and his wife Joanne stated making pizzas. A childhood dream of having a pizza shop and a somewhat windy road later landed Dominic back on the pizza path, and after a good amount of experimenting, launching an online ordering business, and 5,000 home-baked pizza later, the Russo’s will open Squares & Fare 3 blocks from the beach in Somers Point.

Squares in Fares will be opening this summer at 7 E New Jersey Ave in Somers Point.