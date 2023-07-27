As the summer of 2023 hits the stretch run, there are plenty of things you need to fit in before we reach the fall.

I am a big fan of starting off the day with a great breakfast. Generally, I am a fan of an omelet, with home fries a fresh bagel with cream cheese, and a cup of coffee. My girlfriend doesn't eat eggs, so I am always looking for a place that offers more than just eggs, omelets, and pancakes.

So here are five breakfast spots in Ocean City you must try before the football season gets here.

1. Hooked on Breakfast, 916 Asbury Ave

One of the keys to finding a good spot is variety and Hooked on Breakfast, one of the new kids on the block, provides that.

Their biscuits and sausage gravy is something you don't find everywhere on a breakfast menu, they have a nice chipped beef option and scapple on the menu, in addition to some tasty omelets.

2. Augie's Omelette & Waffle, 709 E 9th St.

Some have told me this is the best breakfast on the island and they might not be wrong.

If you like an omelet, I'm not sure there is a better option on the island. They have so many different options, that you'll be forced to go back multiple times to try your favorites.

They also have a ton of waffle choices that will make you have a rel tough decision on which one to order.

You can also order both the omelet and waffle's together and see which one you like better.

They also offer cream chipped beef and many other great options, which you can check out here.

3. Ready’s Coffee Shop, 415 E 8th St.

Nothing fancy, but always tasty.

Ready's has been an Ocean City staple since 1962 and has a simple menu that doesn't overwhelm you.

They have plenty of great omelet options, along with some of the breakfast classics off the griddle and some Jersey favorites like Scrapple and Pork Roll.

One other thing I like is the cinnamon and raisin toast they have.

4. Jon & Patty's Coffee Bar & Bistro

Jon & Patty's has a ton of great options for people who like more than just eggs, including homemade creamed chipped beef and their Sunshine Breakfast Tacos which are delightful.

It's not an overwhelming menu, it's simple, but has some unique options. One of my favorite things about breakfast is a nice cup of coffee and this is where Jon & Patty's shines.

They have a full latte bar that is the best on the island. When you stop in you have to try the Milky Way, Snickerdoodle, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Chunky Monkey, or S’more Please latte, just to name a few (those are my five favorites).

5. Varsity Inn, 605 E 8th St.

When I was a kid, I grew up going to the Varsity Inn, so I may be a little biased here, but one of the things I always loved about the place was the decor.

The place has pennants of colleges all over the place, generally with the colleges of where their workers went and other local spots.

Just because the decor is great, doesn't mean the menu doesn't have some good options.