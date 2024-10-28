After seven years of no Professional Boxing Events at the Tropicana Atlantic City property, the Tropicana Showroom will host its third event of 2024 in November.

Boxing Insider Promotions, led by NYSHOF Promoter of the Year Larry Goldberg, will bring another Boxing Card stacked with some of the best Young Talent in the Northeast to Tropicana Atlantic City.

Goldberg, originally from Margate, has followed through on his promise to bring a consistent schedule of Boxing Events to Atlantic City. After putting on six boxing events in the state of New York in 2023, Goldberg has brought a style of Boxing Showcases to Tropicana:

"We are bringing (to Atlantic City) what we call 'Club Boxing'" Goldberg told 973 ESPN South Jersey. "These are kids on the upswing, these are young fighters and it's going to be good action (every night)."

What South Jersey Fighters Are On The Next Boxing Insiders Fight Card?

Three of the top Young Boxers in South Jersey are scheduled to compete on Boxing Insider Promotions' Fight Card on November 16th at Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City.

For the third time in 2024, "Mr. Atlantic City" Justin Figueroa will be fighting inside the ring at Tropicana Atlantic City. Figueroa (10-0 with Eight Career Knockout victories) has become the ultimate must-see Boxer in South Jersey with his unique blend of technique and speed.

Atlantic City Boxer Justin Figueroa Photos by Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media loading...

"Just In Time" Figueroa will look to stay undefeated in his scheduled fight against 33-year-old Omar Rosales. With an overall record of 9-3, Rosales is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

With a 3-0 Professional Record, Bruce Seldon Jr returns to Tropicana Atlantic City Showroom on November 16th. The 30-year-old Heavyweight Boxers has won every fight by Knockout, making him a can't-miss fighter to watch.

Bruce Seldon Jr Photo courtesy of Dave Weinberg loading...

"Atlantic City Express 2.0" is a graduate of Absegami High School. Seldon Jr. is scheduled to fight 33-year-old Zachary Calmus from Massachusetts.

Returning to fight in Atlantic City for the second time in 2024, Francisco “Sisco” Rodriguez has a 5-0 Professional Boxing Record. “Sisco Kid” has some of the fastest hands in South Jersey and he will be a crowd favorite at Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City on November 16th.

Other fighters scheduled for the Boxing Insider Promotions Fight Card in November include Dominique “Dimes” Crowder (17-0 with 10 Knockouts) and Avious Griffin (15-0 with 14 Knockouts). Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com for an action-packed event on November 16th at Tropicana Atlantic City.

