A popular Brigantine pub suddenly closed its door over the weekend, making it the third business on the island to close this week.

Bella Luna, The Cellar 32, and now The Pub at St. George have all closed their doors.

When you pull into the parking lot, you will see a handwritten sign on the front door of The Pub that says: "Closed till further notice."

What is the future of these three businesses?

While some have speculated the closing of The Pub is temporary, sources tell me that The Pub could be reopen as soon as this coming week. If you recall, former owner Jim Fowler closed St. George's Pub back in February of 2022. It later later reopened under the current ownership.

The Pub is located in the Brigantine Town Center at 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd.

Meanwhile, Bella Lu, which was located at 900 W Brigantine Ave, has closed its doors for good.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Cellar 32 is up for sale and doesn't look like it will reopen anytime soon. Although The Cellar 32 had said it was closing for renovations, the situation seems fluid and could change.

Here is the sale posting:

Bar/Restaurant Business for sale in Brigantine, NJ. Beautiful 6750 SF facility with 2 floors Upstairs dining/banquet room with its own large bar. Elevator on premises for easy accessibility to second level. There is a lot of potential to grow this business with owner operator who has experience in this industry. Recently closed October 7, 2024.

The Celler 32 is located at 3119 Revere Blvd.

Here is what the Cellar 32 posted on their social media page back on Oct 7.

At this time, Cellar 32 is preparing to undergo renovations. Our Facebook page will provide periodic updates throughout this process. We are grateful for your loyalty and support.