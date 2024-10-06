Looking for a little local weekend getaway?

How about visiting one of these three Atlantic City casino hotels, which were voted one of the 10 best casino hotels in America by USA Today readers for their top-notch gaming and excellent amenities.

Coming in at No. 8 on the list of the 10 best is Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City's first casino.

Resorts Casino Hotel was the first legal casino to open outside of Nevada when it debuted in 1978, launching the revitalization of Atlantic City as a casino resort destination. With prime Atlantic City Boardwalk acreage, the two-towered hotel boasts renovated guest rooms and suites, many with ocean views. Guests also enjoy 80,000 square feet of gaming space, an indoor/outdoor, rooftop pool, entertainment venues, a number of restaurants, and a spa, fitness center, and health club.

Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Next up, coming in at No. 6 on the list was the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Guests at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City enjoy luxe amenities in every room, many of them with Atlantic Ocean views. The property features an expansive casino, spa, multiple swimming pools, plenty of retail options, and a multitude of restaurants, including the beloved Angeline by Michael Symon.

Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way in Atlantic City.

The highest-rated casino hotel in Atlantic City, coming in at No. 4 overall is Ocean Casino Resort.

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City features 138,000 square feet of gaming space and the largest TopGolf Swing Suite in the country. Between bouts at the tables and slots, appreciate ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows in your luxurious room or suite, enjoy drinks and dining at multiple restaurants and bars, and revel in some top-notch entertainment at on-site venues.

Ocean Casino is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Who was No 1? Mohegan Sun in Connecticut took the top spot with Yaamava' resort in Highland, CA was No. 2 and the iconic Caesars Palace in Las Vegas rounding out the Top 3.