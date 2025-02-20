279 Social Kitchen & Craft Bar Set to Open in Galloway

The former Romanelli’s Garden Café located at 279 S New York Rd has officially been converted into 279 Social Kitchen & Craft Bar.

Eight years ago, 26-year-old Drew Huggard purchased Romanelli’s Garden Café from Rick Romanelli. Huggard is a former busboy, delivery driver, and cook at Romanelli’s Garden Café and has worked his way up and now is eager to show South Jersey his new venture.

The rebrand will showcase the full potential of 279 Social Kitchen & Craft, with changes expanding the original six-seater bar into a stunning 30-seat centerpiece and introducing a refreshed menu.

To help kick off the opening of the new spot, The Sports Bash will be live for the Grand Opening on Friday, February 21st to check out the delicious food, creative cocktails, and entertainment.

The Sports Bash will be live from 2-6 PM bringing a special “Happy Hour Friday”. Get ready to talk about different beers and sports and we'll have a pair of tickets to see The Weeknd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this summer.

Additionally, 279 Social Kitchen & Craft Bar will hold a giveaway to win a $100 dining experience. Enter at 279social.com (2-7-9) for a chance to win.

We look forward to meeting some listeners and seeing people at 279 Social Kitchen & Craft Bar! Let's hope this spot becomes a great new place for drinks, food, and entertainment.

Thanks to intern Nick Guarino for the information on 279 Social Kitchen and Craft Bar!