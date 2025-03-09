27 South Jersey School Districts Will Have Their State Aid Cut

Over the last eight years, numerous New Jersey school districts have seen fluctuations in the state aid they receive under the new School District Funding Formula.

While NJ School Districts such as Camden and Vineland have seen increases in State Funding since 2018, other districts such as Mainland Regional and Tuckerton have seen their State Aid for Schools cut in recent years.

One of the most drastic examples of the impact of New Jersey's School Aid cuts is what has happened in Dennis Township. Thanks in part to $4.3 million being taken away from Dennis Township over the last six years, the School District had to recently announced they are discontinuing courtesy busing services.

The New Jersey State Aid for the 2025-26 School Year data has been revealed and there is some bad news for some South Jersey School Districts.

Which New Jersey School Districts Will Have More State Aid Cut?

There are over 120 School Districts in New Jersey that will see their state aid cut for the 2025-26 Academic Year. These are the South Jersey Communities that are receiving less money for the 2025-26 School Year:

*Absecon (-219,355)

*Atlantic County Vo Tech (-684,411)

*Avalon (-2,067)

*Bay Head (-2,180)

*Buena Regional (-566,093)

*Camden County Vo Tech (-984,924)

*Cape May City (-444,752)

*Cherry Hill Township (-884,317)

*Clearview (-305,107)

*Collingswood (-105,593)

*Eagleswood Township (-16,053)

*Eastern Camden County Reg (-285,726)

*Gibbsboro (-61,329)

*Gloucester County Vo Tech (-467,694)

*Greenwich Township (-723,980)

*Haddon Township (-274,706)

*Haddonfield (-72,873)

*Lenape (-567,953)

*Linwood (-30,274)

*Mainland Regional (-70,348)

*Mantua Township (-139,621)

*Middle Township (-328,248)

*Shamong Township (-67,591)

*Somers Point (-64,986)

*Stow Creek Twp (-809,415)

*Upper Township (-47,516)

*Washington Township (-1,311,479)

For reference, here is how much New Jersey Schools received in State Aid during the 2024-25 School Year:

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district. Gallery Credit: Sergio Bichao/New Jersey 101.5

These South Jersey High Schools are in the Top 200 Best New Jersey Public High School Rankings For the 2024-25 Academic Year, the research team at Niche has gathered information on the 491 Public High Schools in New Jersey. Inside the Top 200 Rankings are these 17 South Jersey High Schools Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media