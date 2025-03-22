Over the last ten years, there has been a 58 percent increase in the number of Craft Breweries in the United States. In 2024, the US Craft Beer Market saw a Gross Profit of $107.28 Billion.

There are thousands of Craft Breweries in the United States and over 100 located in New Jersey, giving Craft Beer Enthusiasts plenty of options.

But how do you choose which locally owned breweries to drink from? It would take a long time to visit and sample every brew at every NJ Craft Brewery.

The go-to for many Craft Beer Enthusiasts is the UnTappd App. With over 11 million users who submit reviews of craft beers, there is a massive database with numerous reviews from users sharing what they like or dislike about different beers and breweries.

What Are The Top-Rated Craft Breweries In South Jersey?

Each year, Untappd has released its Community Awards for Craft Beers based on reviews from the previous calendar year. In order to qualify for the awards, a beer must receive at least 50 check-ins from 50 different users and the highest rated brews will be recognized.

Out of the 26,004 Beers recognized on Untapped, only 2.7 percent of those brews have received awards for the 2024 calendar year. Almost 30 percent of the world's Craft Breweries have won Awards, which means this is an exclusive group to be in.

There are 25 Craft Breweries located in South Jersey that have verified brews that received Untapped Awards of the 80 Craft Breweries from New Jersey that received awards. Here is the list of the top-rated Craft Beers in Southern New Jersey: