2025 Summer Movies Lineup Announced For Sea Isle City, New Jersey

Whether you are a parent with kids or someone looking for activities for all ages to enjoy during the summer months, finding family-friendly events in South Jersey can be challenging.

Both New Jersey locals or vacationers know that some Shore Towns are more accommodating for families than others. In New Jersey's southernmost county are some of those great Coastal Communities with family-friendly activities for the 2025 Summer season.

Located off Exit 17 on the Garden State Parkway, Sea Isle City is one of a handful of South Jersey Shore Towns that host free movie nights during the summer months. Starting June 25th, every Wednesday Night will be “Movies Under the Stars” at Excursion Park according to a Press Release from Sea Isle City Tourism.

At the corner of JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue, the open field with a stage offers locals and vacations of all ages to come out after dusk to enjoy free movies near the Sea Isle City Promenade.

Excursion Park is located in the heart of Sea Isle City so it is recommended to arrive early to get your seat(s) of choice along with parking that is a reasonable distance away if you are coming from the mainland onto the island.

Here Is The Summer 2025 “Movies Under the Stars” Lineup in Sea Isle City:

*June 25th - “Elemental” (2023)

*July 2 - “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (2024)

*July 9 - “The Wild Robot” (2024)

*July 16 - “Despicable Me 4” (2024)

*July 23 - “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992)

*July 30 - “Mufasa: The Lion King” (2024)

*August 6 - “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

*August 13 - “Snow White” (2025)

*August 20 - “Moana 2” (2024)

*August 27 - “Inside Out 2” (2024)

Sea Isle City, New Jersey Photo from Google Maps loading...