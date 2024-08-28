Whether you want to point to high mortgage rates or economic inflation, the Housing Market in the United States has slowed in the last couple of years. Home buyers are becoming more particular about what they want because the prices and interest rates are forcing people to be more diligent about how they spend their money.

According to Realtor.com, there are 36.7 percent more homes on the market in June 2024 than the previous year at the same time. In states in New Jersey, while property prices and taxes go up, the volume of buyers has decreased.

The research team at Realtor.com found that Home Buyers are focused on specific areas of the United States to buy a new house. The Hottest Zip Codes in America are the towns with 3 times more interest from home buyers compared to the rest of the United States.

What New Jersey Towns Land On The List?

Two New Jersey towns are on the list of the Top Ten Hottest Zip Codes in America. Ranked Fourth overall, Basking Ridge averages 3.5 views per property. Two spots below is Mount Laurel at Sixth overall with an average of 3.3 views per property.

Both Basking Ridge and Mount Laurel have properties that on average are on the market for under 20 days. These communities are appealing to home buyers because of their proximity to major cities where many people have jobs. But living in Philadelphia and New York City can be very expensive.

The other New Jersey town on the list of the Hottest Zip Codes in America is Trenton which averages 2.2 views per property and the median time properties are on the market is 24 days.

Here is the full Top Ten List of Hottest Zip Codes in the United States:

1. Gahanna, Ohio

2. Ballwin, Missouri

3. Salem, Massachusetts

4. Basking Ridge, New Jersey

5. Rochester, New York

6. Mount Laurel, New Jersey

7. Leominster, Massachusetts

8. Westfield, Massachusetts

9. Highland, Indiana

10. Macungie, Pennsylvania

Anyone who is looking to move to a new town in New Jersey knows one of the most important things to know is what the cost of Property Taxes are in that community. These New Jersey towns have cut their Property Taxes, so you want to put these towns on your list of communities to consider living in: