As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program that was signed into law, the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be awarding $427 million of funding to airports around the county.

In total, there are 39 states in which airports are located where grants are being awarded. In total, 245 airport-related infrastructure grants are being distributed to "modernize and improve" airports around the United States.

“Today’s investment is the second largest in AIG history,” said FAA Associate Administrator for Airports, Shannetta R. Griffin, P.E in a press release “We’re supporting safety with lighting and runway signage upgrades and improving the traveler experience with new terminals.”

As of July 2024, nearly $9 billion of the total $15 billion allocated from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program has been delivered to airports around the United States.

United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gave the following statement as part of this announcement for the latest round of FAA funding for airport infrastructure improvements:

“Americans are flying in record numbers this summer...The funding we’re announcing, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (signed into law by President Joe Biden), will help airports across the country make needed improvements to ensure safety and efficiency now and for years to come.”

New Jersey is one of the 39 states with airports that will receiving funds as part of the latest round of announced FAA Grants. In total, 18 airports located in New Jersey will receive money for infrastructure improvements from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program.