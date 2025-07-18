The Summer and Fall seasons are the perfect time of year to check out the many Parks and Wildlife Refuges in New Jersey that have earned this state the nickname The Garden State.

Whether you enjoy nature hikes, canoeing, or camping for the weekend, New Jersey has so many options for you to enjoy the great outdoors. But some people have lived in the state most of their lives and don't know about some of the great parks you can visit through out the year.

We decided to compile a list of parks and wildlife areas that you should consider checking out the next time you want to enjoy the great outdoors in South Jersey!

Here are 11 Best Outdoor Activity Options in South Jersey

*Belleplain State Park

Located off Route 550 in western Cape May County, Belleplain State Park has many outdoor activities for people of all ages to enjoy. You can have a weekend full of Camping and hiking, along with Canoeing or Kayaking plus Swimming at Lake Nummy.

*Birch Grove Park

Behind the Youth Sports Fields on Burton Avenue is a hidden gem in Atlantic County. Birch Grove Park features playgrounds and picnic areas along with extensive nature walks and trails. A great day outdoors can be enjoyed here.

*Cape May County Park and Zoo

While many people are familiar with the Cape May County Zoo, the Park has the amenities to make this an outdoor day trip for the family. There are nature trails and picnic areas plus a playground for the kids, the type of activities that complement your next Zoo trip.

*Cape May Point State Park

Built around the famous Cape May Point Lighthouse, this state park is another great day trip opportunity. Featuring three Nature Trails, a World War Two Gun Battery, Picnic areas, and of course tours of the Lighthouse, you can spend a full day at the Point State Park.

*Cape May County Park North Cameron Wildlife Sanctuary

Located off Route 9 in Upper Township, this Wildlife Sanctuary is a unique opportunity to appreciate nature it's natural habitat. The hiking trails will bring visitors throughout the Wildlife Sanctuary with several benches allowing you to appreciate nature.

*Corson's Inlet State Park

Encompassing the southern end of Ocean City and the north end of Upper Township's Strathmere, this is one of the only undeveloped Oceanfront areas in New Jersey. Two different entry points for the State Park allows you to either walk along the Ocean City Beach parallel to the Atlantic Ocean or the nature path near the Inlet Boat Ramp.

*Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge

Protecting more than 48,000 acres of Coastal Habitats, this Wildlife Refuge is one of the most unique on the East Coast of the United States. Located just east of Route 9 in Galloway, Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge offers visitors two options: An 8-mile-long Wildlife Drive for motorists and hiking trails that total 8 miles.

*Estell Manor Park

Located off Route 50, the Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor offers miles of hiking trails and a unique Swamp Trail Boardwalk. The Estell Manor Park also features Picnic Areas, Biking Trails, Camping Areas, and Athletic Fields. A great option for a day outdoors with plenty of activities to choose from.

*Hammonton Lake Park

Featuring walking trails that connect to Smith Conservation Area, the Hammonton Lake Park is set behind the municipal athletic fields. With picnic areas plus opportunities for Canoeing and picturesque views, you can spend a day enjoying this park in Atlantic County.

*Lake Lenape Park East and Lake Lenape Park East

On each side of Lake Lenape in Atlantic County are two separate parks offering visitors different outdoor activities. At Lenape Park East off Youngs Way, visitors can enjoy the Fishing Pier, Pickle Ball Courts, and relax at the Pavillions. On the other side of the lake, Lenape Park West features Hiking and Mountain Bike Trails along with Camping areas and Picnic Tables.

