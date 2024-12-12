The Most Hated Car Brands Sold In New Jersey

Over the last 100 years, Automotive name-brand recognition has been a key factor in vehicle sales around the United States. Some families have only bought cars from specific families for generations.

When you buy your new vehicle, you want to be sure the car or SUV you pay for is quality. There is nothing more upsetting than making monthly payments for an automobile that is not worth the money you are spending.

The survey company YouGov conducted a study asking thousands of Consumers about Automotive Brands. They found that most respondents recognized over 90 percent of automotive companies sold in the United States.

However, survey respondents from the Baby Boomer Generation were the most vocal about which Automotive Brands they disliked the most. According to research by 24/7 Wall Street, Baby Boomers are the richest generation in America today.

Which of the Most Hated Automotive Brands Have Dealerships in New Jersey?

10. Ferrari (2 Dealerships in New Jersey)

One of the premiere luxury brands in the world, Ferrari's average owners are between 35 and 55 years old. YouGov found 53 percent of Baby Boomers hated or distrusted the Ferrari Automotive brand

9. Acura (8 Dealerships in NJ)

The Honda Motor Company Luxury line of vehicles, the Acura Brand is well known for its amenities and resale value. But 53 percent of Baby Boomers hated or distrusted the Acura Automotive brand

8. Bentley (3 Dealerships in New Jersey)

A popular brand with Upper-Class Income millennials, Bentley's average price is around $300,000. YouGov found that 54 percent of Baby Boomers hated or distrusted the Bentley Automotive brand.

7. Ram Trucks (35 Dealerships in NJ)

Since the Stellantis Company purchased Dodge Automotive Company in 2009, they have made RAM Trucks a separate automotive brand. RAM Trucks made the list of the Worst Auto Brands Sold in America and 55 percent of Baby Boomers surveyed say they hate or distrust the RAM Trucks Brand.

6. Mitsubishi (12 Dealerships in New Jersey)

One of the most recognizable automotive brands in America, Mitsubishi's target consumers are married people with an annual income of $55,000. YouGov found that 55 percent of Baby Boomers hated or distrusted the Mitsubishi Automotive brand.

5. Chrysler (40 Dealerships in NJ)

One of America's Oldest Automotive Brands, Chrysler for decades was considered a reliable and innovative company. But since Chrysler was taken over by the Stellantis Company, the brand has decreased in popularity and 55 percent of Baby Boomers surveyed say they hate or distrust Chrysler.

4. Hyundai (17 Dealerships in NJ)

Worth $58 trillion, the Hyundai Motor Company is one of the most profitable automotive companies in the world today. However, YouGov found that 58 percent of Baby Boomers hate or distrust the Hyundai Automotive brand.

3. Infiniti (11 Dealerships in New Jersey)

The luxury brand owned by Nissan, Infiniti is best known for performance and high-end amenities, especially popular with female customers. But 60 percent of Baby Boomers hate or distrust the Infiniti brand.

2. Fiat (6 Dealerships in New Jersey)

This Italian motor company has had a tradition of innovation and quality for over 11 years. But today, the Fiat Brand is owned by the Stellantis Company and has lost some of its luster. YouGov found that 70 percent of Baby Boomers hated or distrusted the Fiat Automotive brand.

1. Tesla (5 Dealerships in New Jersey)

Valued at $715 billion, Tesla is the Automotive Industry Leader in Electric Vehicles. But many people are misinformed about modern electric vehicles or have preconceived biases against the Tesla Company. So it shouldn't be a surprise that 74 percent of Baby Boomers hate or distrust the Tesla brand.

