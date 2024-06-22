In what's certainly a move to discourage rowdy behavior from disrupting the community, police in Winslow Township, New Jersey have instated a nightly curfew for juveniles under the age of 18.



It's been the talk of the Jersey Shore and many South Jersey residents since Memorial Day Weekend. What to do about packs of underage kids meeting up at night in neighborhoods, on beaches and boardwalks, and at events leading to, in many cases, mayhem.

Jersey Shore, Other NJ Communities Seeing Spike in Rowdy Teen Crowds

Large group of teenagers dancing at club, portrait David De Lossy/Thinkstock loading...

Ocean City dealt with a stabbing during the holiday weekend. Fights broke out in Wildwood. Gloucester Township and Pennsauken dealt with similar unrest during recent town celebrations.

Underage drinking and partying in groups that arrange meet-ups over social media are becoming an all-too-common problem.

Wildwood has banned backpacks on the beaches and boardwalks during evening and overnight hours. Margate has even gone so far as to warn parents they're pre-teens and teens could be hauled to jail if they're caught unsupervised after hours in the shore town.

Winslow Twp., NJ Introduces New Nightly Curfews for Teens Under 18

Police lights by night Alex_Schmidt/thinkstock loading...

And now Winslow Township has put its own precaution in place. A 7-days-a-week curfew will be enforced there prohibiting adolescents from being out Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Winslow Township Police Department notes, 'The curfew ordinance 120-1 states: It shall be unlawful for any minor under the age of eighteen (18) years to remain in or upon any public place or establishment after the hour of 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and after the hour of 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.'

Authorities are also warning parents could be held legally responsible in the form of fines.

Get our free mobile app

Read the full statement below.

13 Savage Fan Reactions to Kylie Kelce Getting Harassed in Margate, NJ Ya don't come for the Queen of Delco! Fans of Kylie Kelce stepped up on social media to defend the wife of Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce after she was ridiculed by a woman in Margate, NJ for not stopping to talk to her. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca