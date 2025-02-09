Remembering Recreation Station in South Toms River, NJ

Growing up in the 90s and 2000s in Toms River was a fun time to be a kid.

I may be biased as someone who was born in 1991, but doesn't everyone feel like their generation had it the best?

I grew up on the cusp of a big technology boom, where I still played outside as much as possible. We didn't get video games as early as some.

I remember my family getting our first computer, I believe it was an emachine. Before then, I used a typewriter to enter Reading Rainbow writing contests.

Ah, the good ol days.

Toms River has always had a lot to offer for kids, especially when it comes to a great place to host a birthday party.

However, there is one place I miss the most.

Recreation Station

Remember Recreation Station?

Millennials, how many birthday parties did you go to here?

I went to soooo many.

The highlight of Recreation Station was, by far, laser tag.

I stumbled upon an old commercial for the popular birthday party venue on YouTube from 2002.

I didn't realize that I remembered the jingle until the video started to play.

I also didn't realize that there was an ice rink in there. Am I the only one who didn't know they had one?

I spent so much time at Winding River, that I guess I had no use for the rink inside Recreation Station.

When I went to parties there I loved laser tag, go-karts, and the arcade the most.

I never stepped foot in the batting cages.

Wanna feel nostalgic? Watch this:

The building that Recreation Stations lived in has changed hands so many times and now things have somewhat come full circle with Bounce About being in a portion of the building.

Bounce About is a kid's party place with a bunch of bouncy things, an arcade, and even laser tag.

See, full circle moment.

