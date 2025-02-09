Remembering Recreation Station in South Toms River, NJ
Growing up in the 90s and 2000s in Toms River was a fun time to be a kid.
I may be biased as someone who was born in 1991, but doesn't everyone feel like their generation had it the best?
I grew up on the cusp of a big technology boom, where I still played outside as much as possible. We didn't get video games as early as some.
I remember my family getting our first computer, I believe it was an emachine. Before then, I used a typewriter to enter Reading Rainbow writing contests.
Ah, the good ol days.
Toms River has always had a lot to offer for kids, especially when it comes to a great place to host a birthday party.
However, there is one place I miss the most.
Recreation Station
Remember Recreation Station?
Millennials, how many birthday parties did you go to here?
I went to soooo many.
The highlight of Recreation Station was, by far, laser tag.
I stumbled upon an old commercial for the popular birthday party venue on YouTube from 2002.
I didn't realize that I remembered the jingle until the video started to play.
I also didn't realize that there was an ice rink in there. Am I the only one who didn't know they had one?
I spent so much time at Winding River, that I guess I had no use for the rink inside Recreation Station.
When I went to parties there I loved laser tag, go-karts, and the arcade the most.
I never stepped foot in the batting cages.
Wanna feel nostalgic? Watch this:
The building that Recreation Stations lived in has changed hands so many times and now things have somewhat come full circle with Bounce About being in a portion of the building.
Bounce About is a kid's party place with a bunch of bouncy things, an arcade, and even laser tag.
See, full circle moment.
