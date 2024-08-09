Four South Jersey men and their knack for altering checks they stole out of the mail have been officially charged for their alleged crimes.



Mail, Bank Fraud Committed in 4 Different South Jersey Counties, Police Say

Authorities in Atlantic, Camden, Cumberland, and Gloucester Counties say the accused representing three separate South Jersey towns pilfered hundreds of checks from the mail that didn't belong to them and the fraud, which reportedly lasted two years from June 2022 to June 2024, didn't stop there.

The suspects, ranging from age 21 to 28, reportedly took the liberty of revising the checks before presenting them at banks where they were cashed and/or deposited, according to NJ.com.

4 South Jersey Men Charged with Bank Fraud After Stealing Checks

The four South Jersey men accused of the misdeeds are:

23-Year-Old Tracy Felder-Carter of Blackwood, NJ

28-Year-Old Dante Ford of Pennsauken/Sewell, NJ

21-Year-Old Quamell Keyes-Griffin of Sicklerville, NJ

22-Year-Old Donovan Bunch of Sicklerville, NJ

U.S. District Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced this week that all four men now find themselves facing charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. They all appeared in federal court on Tuesday, NJ.com reports.

Mail fraud is reportedly considered a federal offense, which is why the U.S. District Attorney became involved in the case.

