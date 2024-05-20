While Joe's Crab Shack may be on its way out in Deptford, New Jersey, an already popular chain of bar and restaurant is reportedly on its way in. P.J. Whelihan's.



Earlier this month we shared the news that Joe's Crab Shack in the Deptford Landing shopping center (near Panera Bread) would be closing after May 29th, reportedly because it was underperforming.

I remarked how sad it was, the thought of South Jersey losing yet another restaurant and another building becoming vacant.

PJ Whelihan's Rumored to Be Taking Over Closing Joe's Crab Shack in Deptford, NJ

But another restaurant chain is already reportedly ready to pounce on the location. P.J. Whelihan's Pub + Restaurant.

According to 42 Freeway, (by the way, Mark there should run for Mayor of South Jersey, he's so sleuthy finding these things out, lol) P.J.'s is in the process of completing the necessary paperwork and permits to take over Joe's Crab Shack in Deptford.

Although P.J.'s Whelihan's has not officially commented on the rumors, an anonymous Joe's employee reportedly told 42freeway.com it's pretty much a done deal, but not much more than that is known.

Popular Pub and Restaurant, PJ Whelihan's, Expanding in NJ with Sixth Location

Deptford would mark the sixth location for the popular pub/restaurant in South Jersey and its presence is certain to bring a different kind of foot traffic to the Deptford Landing shopping area.

P.J. does the bar/restaurant combo so well that I think the Deptford area will be glad to have one coming into the fold. It's definitely a fun gathering place.

P.J. Whelihan's is already well established in Cherry Hill, Haddon Twp., Maple Shade, Medford Lakes, and Washington Township.

We'll keep you posted! In the meantime, there are a bunch of 'hidden gem' restaurants in South Jersey below you should check out sometime.

