If you're a fan of Mike Jerrick, one of the hosts of FOX 29's Good Day Philadelphia morning show, you might have been wondering where's he's been lately. Well, Jerrick just revealed he's been battling cancer.



Jerrick returned to the airwaves Monday to let viewers know that he did not get fired nor was he suspended. He wasn't even on vacation. What he was enduring, in fact, was receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

FOX 29 Philly News Reporter Shares Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Mike Jerrick fox29philly/Instagram loading...

In May, Jerrick says a blood test that can detect the disease showed a rising level of a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA). He was then sent to see a urologist who ordered an MRI. The imaging showed cancer has grown outside of Jerrick prostate area, which could result in deadly consequences if not addressed.

Jerrick went on to say that although he could have started with radiation therapy to treat the tumor, he elected to have surgery to have it removed altogether. Doctors were able to remove Jerrick's prostate laparoscopically using robotic surgery, and his prognosis is now good.

Jerrick told the Good Day Philadelphia audience that he was thrilled to wake up from his procedure and see co-host Alex Holley sitting by his bedside.

Philly, PA News Reporter Urges Men to Get Easy Prostate Cancer Screening

Jerrick wants men over the age of 40 to be vigilant about their prostate health, especially those with a history of prostate cancer in their family, and that a simple blood test saved his life.

We wish Mike Jerrick a continued successful road to recovery and health and happiness moving forward.

