Not only is New Jersey's most colorful home for sale darling and a Barbie-lover's DREAM, retro movie buffs will be equally as impressed. See inside the house now on the market in Hamilton, NJ for half a million bucks.

I desperately want to live here. Today, tomorrow, and forever. This home, located in Hamilton, Mercer County, New Jersey has me praying I hit the lottery SOON so I can be the one to buy it. I'm OBSESSED.

$500,000 Home for Sale in Hamilton, NJ Would Make Barbie Blush

Bright, cheery, darling. It's giving off total Barbie Dream House vibes, right?

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ultra vibrant dwelling sits a little over a quarter acre of land on Hughes Drive in Hamilton, NJ. Its current owner has used every inch of the home's 1,778 square feet to be bold.

Flower wallpaper? Check. Pink EVERYTHING? Check. Retro mini-cinema? Check. Rainbow staircase? Yep. There's nothing about this place I don't love. There's even a game room in the basement.

Almost NO ONE every takes this kind of wild, out of control design liberty. You have no idea how much I appreciate the audacity and creativity that was injected into this space, inside and out.

See Inside New Jersey's Most Colorful Home for Sale

Listed on zillow.com, the house boasts skylights, a new screened-in porch, a patio, eat-in kitchen, movie theater, walk-in closet (fashioned from one of the spare bedrooms) and you can see inside, in all its glory, below.

By the way, the home can be yours for a paltry $500,000. It's listed with Keller Williams Premier. Contact Amy McGrath at 609-575-5595 (if I don't get to her first, lol).

