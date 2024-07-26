Celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted having a day date strolling the City of Brotherly Love...Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Not long after Kardashian gave birth to their first child together, Rocky, Kourtney met Travis on the road in Australia as he tours the world with Blink-182.

That tour brings Barker and bandmates Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge to Wells Fargo Center in Philly Friday night.

Celebrity Sighting in Philly as Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Tour the City

Travis and Kourtney, and their children, must have gotten into town a bit early, because they took some time to take in the sights of the city, walking along the area near Arch Street.

Video of the couple was captured and posted by wttwpodcast on Instagram.

The reality star looked super casual in a trench coat and dark sneaks, rocking long braids while Travis sported his signature black hoodie. The pair seemed unbothered by the heat, the traffic, and onlookers, joined by Kourtney's youngest son Reign and pushing baby Rocky in a stroller.

I wonder if they visited Independence Hall, Franklin Institute, or possible the Please Touch Museum.

Get our free mobile app

The latest season of The Kardashians just wrapped up this week on Hulu, much of which was focused on Kourtney's pregnancy, which included an in utero surgery for baby Rocky, and his birth.

31 Camden Waterfront Concerts to Look Forward to in 2024 The spring/summer concert lineup along Camden Waterfront is looking really fun! Wait till you see everyone who's due to hit Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2024. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca