Huge Stingray Washes Up on Wildwood Crest, NJ Beach

wildwoodboardwalk/Instagram via Mixerry Mary

Over the last few summers, we've had many dolphins and whales wash up on sands of the Jersey Shore, but this week it was a stingray. Onlookers couldn't help but gawk at the unusual sight.

The scene unfolded Monday afternoon in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey when the fish was spotted by beachergoers.

Onlookers quickie surrounded the stingray and began taking pictures and video.

Huge Stingray Washes Ashore Wildwood Crest, NJ's Diamond Beach

The beached stingray appears quite large in size in the video below reportedly shot by Mixerry Mary and posted by wildwoodboardwalk/Instragram.

It has a wide body and long tail and looks like be in an area with red flags that would indicate that part of the beach was unsafe for swimmers.

There was speculation but no confirmation if the stingray was alive or dead, but many witnesses reportedly thought it should be pushed back out into the water. Many commenting on the Instagram posts warned that wild stingrays have sharp, dangerous barbs on their tails, like the kind that killed Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin.

Another video taken by Annie Perri and posted by Wildwood Boardwalk shows either beach patrol or a sand tram car rolling up to the area of Diamond Beach (between Madison Avenue and E. Jefferson Avenue) where the fish came ashore.


