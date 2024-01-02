How to Score a $10,000, 75-Guest Wedding Reception in Atlantic City for Free!

Are you newly engaged? If you're looking forward to saying “I Do” to the significant other of your dreams surrounded by family and friends but need a little assistance affording a wedding reception, don't miss this opportunity to win one!

Yes! SoJO 104.9 and Elegant Bridal, the #1 Bridal Show in NJ, NY, and PA, want to throw you a wedding at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The Claridge is a fabulous place to host your loved ones for a post-ceremony party and give them a special occasion they'll never forget.

And, WOW, does Elegant Bridal and The Claridge want to TREAT you! They're offering one lucky couple a 75-guest wedding reception valued at $10,000!

Couple in Front of The Claridge Hotel Atlantic City, NJ The Claridge Hotel/Facebook; Canva loading...

The complimentary package includes:

Open Bar, hors d'oeuvres, dinner for 75 guests...

Two women at bar with others Jupiterimages/Thinkstock loading...

Custom-made wedding cake courtesy of The Bake Works in Northfield, NJ and champagne toast.

The Bake Works of Northfield NJ Wedding Cake The Bake Works/Facebook loading...

Live DJ entertainment and lighting.

Music Background DJ Night Club Deejay Record Player Retro Marko NOVKOV/Thinkstock loading...

Bridal Suite for pre-reception primping, hotel accommodations for the newlyweds featuring a jacuzzi-tub, and more!

Bridesmaids and Bride Before Wedding Gift Habeshaw/Unsplash loading...

To enter, open the free SoJO 104.9 app and tap the icon labeled FREE WEDDING. (See below if you still need to download our app and for complete contest rules.)

Get our free mobile app

The winning engaged couple will be selected on February 18, 2024, during The Claridge Bridal Show w/Elegant Bridal at The Claridge in Atlantic City. There will be additional giveaways and opportunities for wedding discounts.

*You must be 18 or older and present to win on 2/18/24 by 2 p.m./EST. Your reception must be booked by March 31, 2024, and held no later than December 31, 2024 (based on venue availability). Tax and gratuities not included. Promotion is only approved for wedding packages but is transferable.

South Jersey's Favorite Wedding Movies It's wedding season in South Jersey! Whether it's for inspiration or for a laugh, these are the movies you love when it comes to saying, 'I Do' on the big screen. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca