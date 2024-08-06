The cost of throwing your child a birthday party can really take a bite out of your bank account and run up your credit card. Every wondered what the average kid's birthday party sets parents in New Jersey back?



Kids birthday parties are a lot more elaborate than mine were back in the day.

Growing up in the 80s, I either got a theme party at home that consisted of special plates and decorations, or Ground Round, Friendly's, or McDonald's.

But parties in general are so much more elaborate in the 21st century!

since TV shows like Bravo's Real Housewives, MTV's My Super Sweet 16, and Keeping Up with The Kardashians debuted, we all developed 'party envy' and gotten inspired to recreate the kinds of celebrations celebrities throw for themselves and their offspring.

via GIPHY

So, how much should you expect to spend when your little one turns another year older? And are you overspending to give your kids a celebration they'll never forget?

The team at What to Expect, a leading resource parents, approximately 97% of the American population plans to throw their child a birthday party this year.

What to Expect put together research to determine just how much, on average, parents plan to shell out for the soiree.

Get our free mobile app

Here's How Much NJ Parents Spend on Throwing a Child's Birthday Party

Little Girl's Birthday Party FamVeld/Thinkstock loading...

After polling more than 400 mothers of children ages 6 months and older, parents in New Jersey should expect to spend $314 for their child's birthday party.

This price includes spending money on decorations, presents, refreshments, and birthday cake.

According to whattoexpect.com, a kid's first- and second-year birthday parties run about $279 and then go up in cost from there, especially when it comes to gifts.

By the way, 1 in 5 parents admitted they'll spend $500 or more to mark their child's annual milestone.

What's the most you ever spent on a child's birthday party and what cost the most?

I wish NJ's most colorful house for sale was up for rent as an Airbnb! I'd certainly book this one below for a birthday party.

NJ's Most Colorful Home For Sale Deserves Your Full Attention Not only is New Jersey's most colorful home for sale darling and a Barbie-lover's DREAM, retro movie buffs will be equally as impressed. See inside the house now on the market in Hamilton, NJ for half a million bucks. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca