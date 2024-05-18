When warmer weather hits, you wanna dine, drink, and hang outside. Check out the 10 best outdoor bars you've got to check out in Atlantic City, New Jersey this spring and summer.

Craving outdoor bar feels? Maybe you're itching to take that Happy Hour out into the sun? We're right there with you, so we polled the authority on your favorites in Atlantic City. YOU!

via GIPHY

Spring and summer are both so fleeting. A break in temps and ample daylight beckon taking advantage of with friends, significant others, and co-workers.

Atlantic City, NJ Outdoor Bar Season

Landshark Bar and Grill, Atlantic City Landshark Bar & Grill - Atlantic City/Facebook loading...

Trust me when I say Atlantic City's outdoor bar scene is ready for you. There are so many delicious cocktails and seasonal food menus at all the establishments on the list you helped us create below.

Get our free mobile app

Whether you like to be along the boardwalk, a little off the beach, or down in Gardner's Basin, you'll want to start putting visits to these Atlantic City outdoor bars on your to-do list. Personally, I'm going to try to get to every single one of them this summer.

Locals Name the 10 Best Outdoor Bars in Atlantic City, NJ

The Yard at Bally's Atlantic City NJ The Yard/Facebook loading...

Thanks for chiming in and letting us know where we'll probably be running into each other in A.C. this summer. And if, by chance, we missed your favorite outdoor bar in Atlantic City, let us know what we should add to our list.

Bookmark this story for when you want to catch a great sunset, delicious cocktails, and conversations with strangers. 'Tis the season, right?

The 10 Best Outdoor Bars in Atlantic City When warmer weather hits, you wanna dine, drink, and hang outside. Check out the 10 best outdoor bars you've got to check out in Atlantic City this spring and summer. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca