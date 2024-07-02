The 18 Best, Must-Visit Waterfront Bars in South Jersey

We wanted to know about the waterfront bars you love for catching breezes, cool and warm, outdoor cocktails, and beautiful views. These are the 18 best waterfront bars in South Jersey locals and visitors flock to most.

We’re all drawn to waterfront bars, especially during the summer months, like fireflies to a flame.

From the Cohansey River in Greenwich to the Atlantic Ocean in Cape May and everywhere in between, South Jersey’s best waterfront bars combine the past time of socializing with scenic beauty. Whether by ocean, lake, or river, the biggest draws of outdoors bars are their stunning views, the soothing sound of water, and a relaxing atmosphere.

couple drinking beer at outdoor bar

We go for the ambiance. Sometimes serene, sometimes lively, such as for live music. It’s why waterfront bars, especially, are such popular spots for both locals and tourists. The boats sailing by combined with the views of open water make for the perfect way for unwinding after a long day on the job or for when you’re on vacay.

Waterfront bars feature outdoor seating, snacks and cocktails al fresco while basking in the sun or catching a sunset.

The Best Waterfront Bars in South Jersey for When You Just Want to Escape

waterfront

In addition to being aesthetically appealing, the top 18 waterfront bars in South Jersey you told us you love, frequently serve some of the area's best seafood and other fresh, local cuisine, like crabs, fish tacos, chowders, bisques, and shrimp cocktails, paired with tropical cocktails, craft beers, and refreshing wines.

All offer natural beauty, relaxed atmosphere, and delicious menu items, making them perfect destinations for spending time by the water.

Where Are the Best Waterfront Bars in South Jersey?

Crabby Jack's Somers Point

Check out a list of the best 18 waterfront bars in South Jersey below!

The 18 Best Waterfront Bars in South Jersey Breezes cool and warm, outdoor cocktails, beautiful views. These are the top 18 waterfront bars locals and visitors flock to in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca