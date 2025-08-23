What a tragic twist of fate for a promising local athlete and a genuinely good person.

Nick Danbrowney, 22, one of South Jersey's most promising baseball prospects, died in a car crash on August 18th in North Carolina, just months after leaving Jersey's Ramapo College as the school's all-time strikeout leader and signing a contract to play professional baseball.

Nick, a Barnegat native, was an all-star right-handed pitcher for Barnegat High.

After graduating from Ramapo this spring, he signed a contract to play with the Bakersfield, CA. Train Robbers of the PECOS League.

Talented Local Baseball Player Dies in Crash

According to local news reports from the Outer Banks, Nick Danbrowney died in a late-night crash as a passenger in a Ford Explorer being driven by Rosario Edger, 63.

Edgar was traveling at a high rate of speed when he veered off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned multiple times.

Danbrowney, who was sitting in the front seat, wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edgar died later from his injuries. A third passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Nick Danbrowney Remembered

Nick Danbrowney's death has been a shock to his family, friends, and the baseball community he played with.

"Nick was the biggest competitor I have ever coached....he will always be in our hearts", said his Ramapo College baseball coach Ryan Rinsky.

"I'm numb," said Train Robbers Manager Bill Rogan. "Our entire team is devastated".

A GoFundMe that has raised over $36,000 for Nick's family fondly remembered Nick.

Nick was truly one of a kind—comedic, outgoing, and endlessly entertaining. He had a way of making everyone laugh, lifting the mood in any room, and turning ordinary moments into memories we’ll never forget. His energy and spirit left an impact on everyone lucky enough to know him.

Nick Danbrowney's Baseball Career

Some of the highlights from Nick Danbrowney's baseball career included striking out 65 batters in 39 innings as a senior at Barnegat High, leading Ramapo College to the 2024 NJAC Tournament Championship, where he struck out nine in eight innings, and finishing his season with Bakersfield 2-0 in eight appearances with two starts.

