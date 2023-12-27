Would People in NJ Pay a Monthly Fee for Facebook?

It seems like there's a new Facebook rumor every day. I don't know how many times I see friends post something like this:

Better safe than sorry is right. Channel 13 News was just talking about this change in Facebook's privacy policy. I do not give Facebook or any entities associated with Facebook permission to use my pictures, information, or posts, both past and future. By this statement, I give notice to Facebook it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents.

The above comes in various forms and is 100% false. Truth be told, as soon as you post something on Facebook, or any other social media, it's accessible forever. Even if you delete it, people who want to find it, will. I always say, think twice before clicking "post."

Another announcement that people post often is,

So now they are doing it, just announced on Channel 4 News. Facebook is charging all users starting Monday. You can do a opt-out by this. Hold your finger over this message and copy, it can’t be a shared. I do not give permission for Facebook to charge $4.99 a month to my account, also; all my pictures are the property of mine and NOT Facebooks!!!

Most of my friends who post these, start with a statement like, "I know this is probably not real, but just in case..." So, I ask, exactly what account information have you given Facebook in order for them to charge you?

I conducted an unscientific poll to see if people would ever be willing to pay for Facebook. 75 people responded and not one said they would. I would like to think I wouldn't pay either, but Facebook is like a drug we are all addicted to.

We can all deny it now, but if we had to make a choice of giving it up, I wonder how many would crumble.

