Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are a mainstay of many school lunches.

It's easy to make, and inexpensive, and kids like them.

So it makes sense that we want the very best ingredients. 24/7wallstreet released their list their list of the worst brands of peanut butter.

The Worst Peanut Butter Brands

Smucker's Reduced Fat Natural Style Creamy Peanut Butter

When a product's name contains the word, Natural, you'd expect it to be made of natural ingredients.

In the case of this brand, that's not necessarily the case.

They use a chemical called Maltodextrin, which is a sugar substitute that is worse than actual sugar.

Diabetics should steer clear of this brand.

SKIPPY Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread with Honey

The issue with this brand is the use of palm oil. Palm oil is used to keep the peanut butter from separating.

Palm oil is a leading cause of deforestation. Many other options are just as good, without the environmental implications.

Skippy Skippy loading...

Jif Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter

You would think that peanut butter would be a pretty simple product to make. This brand contains ingredients that may make you think twice about choosing it.

Some of the ingredients in this brand include corn syrup solids, sugar, pea protein, salt, and fully hydrogenated vegetable oils (rapeseed and soybean).

Jiff Jiff loading...

These are Healthier Choices of Peanut Butter

Smucker's Natural Peanut Butter Creamy

According to eatthis.com, this is a much better choice for health-conscious people. The ingredients are peanuts and salt.

J.M. Smucker Co. J.M. Smucker Co. loading...

Whole Foods 365 Peanut Butter, Unsweetened and No Salt

Eatthis.com suggests this brand as well. It has just one ingredient, Peanuts. It gets high grades for taste as well.

Whole Foods Whole Foods loading...

See the full list of the worst peanut butter brands at 24/7wallstreet.com.

5 Things You Are Banned From Bringing Into New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis