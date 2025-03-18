Woodbine Dad Of 4 Young Daughters Seriously Injured in Crash

A Woodbine man riding a moped was involved in a crash with a car and seriously injured on Friday night, March 14.

According to a GoFundMe, Gabriel Feliciano was riding to the Woodbine Dollar General when he was hit by a car. He suffered a skull fracture and a broken nose and was airlifted to AtlantiCare Atlantic City where he remains.

The orbital traumatic injury to his scull required a cranioplasty procedure on Saturday, where two metal plates were inserted using 12 screws.

Doctors remain concerned about bleeding from the skull fracture, according to an update in the GoFundMe.

Woodbine Dad of Four Injured

The GoFundMe campaign for Gabby Feliciano tells how this crash will harshly impact his family. Feliciano is the father of four young girls -- 4 to 9 years old.

He has been the family's only worker for the past two years as his wife Brittany has been in school getting her certified nursing assistant degree.

Not only does the accident prevent him from working, but his wife will incur extra expenses commuting to Atlantic City to be with her husband.

The GoFundMe, written by his niece Ava, describes Gabby Feliciano as a good family man.

Gabby is a great man who not only goes above and beyond for his children, but also goes above and beyond for his family. Whenever anybody needs help, we always call Gabby and at this time him and his family are calling out for help...

The GoFundMe for Gabby Feliciano

The fundraiser for the Feliciano family will be used for living expenses for his wife and daughters, out-of-pocket medical expenses that may not be covered by insurance, and transportation costs for the family to visit Gabby in the hospital.

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe has raised just over $3000.

