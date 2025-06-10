Wild Bodycam Footage: Officer Chases Suspect on Route 42

A bodycam video released by Washington Twp Police has gotten considerable attention over the past few days.

The dramatic video shows a police officer chasing a suspect across several lanes of Route 42 in Gloucester County.

The suspect was wanted on a warrant in Camden County.

A police officer saw the man as he walked into a McDonald's restaurant.

When the man noticed the police, he immediately began to run, right onto Route 42 with the police officer following closely behind.

As you will see, the officer yells at the man to stop running, but the chase continues until the cop catches up with the suspect

He was charged with obstructing administrative law and possessing burglary tools.

Impact of NJ Body Camera Laws

In November 2020, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation requiring all uniformed patrol officers to wear body cameras.

Officers are required to inform people they encounter that they are being recorded in most situations.

Body cameras have been shown to reduce incidents of excessive force and complaints against officers.

When used properly, they provide a clear record of interactions, which can be critical in investigations and court cases.

Body cameras can help to build and restore trust in communities, particularly those that have experienced strained relations with police.

They can also give us a bird's eye view of the daily work of a police officer. One minute you're driving past McDonald's, and the next you are chasing someone across a busy highway.

