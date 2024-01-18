Those from New Jersey, have a certain pride about our state. We're protective. We don't like it when outsiders belittle our state. Interestingly, while we don't like outsiders to talk junk about us, it seems to be a completely different story if we're the ones talking junk.

I got into a discussion with some friends about our state. We all agreed that we have some of the best food. You won't find bagels and pizza anywhere that lives up to our standards. But you can't live on bagels and pizza alone. We came up with a list of reasons why someone might want to leave the Garden State.

Color - One thing you'll notice down south, is the color. Mother nature gives us a beautiful technicolor show each fall. However, once it ends, we're left in a colorless environment that affects our moods. Ever notice how we all seem crankier in the winter? Down south, they don't have fall foliage, but they have lots of color, year-round.

- One thing you'll notice down south, is the color. Mother nature gives us a beautiful technicolor show each fall. However, once it ends, we're left in a colorless environment that affects our moods. Ever notice how we all seem crankier in the winter? Down south, they don't have fall foliage, but they have lots of color, year-round. Cold - Winter in Jersey can be quite cold. The cold lasts for weeks at a time. Down south, they may have a cold day or two, but those cold days are usually followed by a few days of mild weather.

- Winter in Jersey can be quite cold. The cold lasts for weeks at a time. Down south, they may have a cold day or two, but those cold days are usually followed by a few days of mild weather. Cost of Living - Everything is less expensive down south. Have you tried to rent a place in Jersey? Most decent rentals in Jersey are $2100 and up. Those same rentals down south are about $500 a month less.

- Everything is less expensive down south. Have you tried to rent a place in Jersey? Most decent rentals in Jersey are $2100 and up. Those same rentals down south are about $500 a month less. Taxes - It seems like anywhere you go, taxes are too high. However, the median property tax rate in New Jersey is one of the highest in the country.

- It seems like anywhere you go, taxes are too high. However, the median property tax rate in New Jersey is one of the highest in the country. Retirement- Many of us are living paycheck to paycheck. Its difficult for the average person to put away the kind of money it would take to maintain a decent lifestyle post-retirement. Do you want to survive, or do you want to live?

What $259,000 Buys You in Kentucky Are Real Estate Prices too high? Check out this listing in Kentucky! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly