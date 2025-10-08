Love Is in the Air for New Jersey’s White-Tailed Deer
It's that time of year again. We may think of foliage and falling leaves in Autumn, but it is also 'rutting season' for New Jersey's white-tailed deer.
New Jersey's Division of Fish and Wildlife posted a social media message Tuesday, spreading the word that it is the white-tailed deer's rut, or mating season.
That means you will see increased deer activity at the same time daylight decreases, which increases collision risks, especially during your morning and evening commutes.
Peak mating season for deer in New Jersey runs from late October to mid-December. Awareness of the presence of deer near or on roadways will become even more important when daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 2.
New Jersey's White-Tailed Deer
White-tailed deer made their home in New Jersey before our first settlers did in the 1600s.
By 1900, market hunting and habitat destruction had nearly wiped them out. Nearly is the keyword.
According to Brian Schumm, an assistant biologist with the State Division of Fish and Wildlife, a 2024 estimate said there are now 115,000 white-tailed deer in New Jersey, but some people think that estimate is low.
Schumm said the population estimate is probably accurate for parts of the state where hunting is permitted, but inaccurate for areas where hunting is reduced or prohibited.
Even so, at this time of year, that means we have 60,000 or 70,000 randy male deer running across roads looking for a mate ASAP.
Driving Near Rutting Deer Tips
Here are some of the Division of Fish and Wildlife's tips for safe driving around overly excited deer.
