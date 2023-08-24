We are at the height of the back-to-school shopping season, with most kids going back to the classroom in under two weeks. One of the best ways to save on back-to-school supplies this year is to shop NJ's state tax-free week which takes place from Aug. 26- Sept 4.

During this 10-day period (which makes it longer than most states’ sales-tax holidays), shoppers can enjoy the benefit of not paying sales tax on eligible items, making it an ideal time to shop, whether you’re sending a kid back to school or shopping for yourself.

What's Included in New Jersey's Tax-Free Week 2023?

School Supplies and School Instruction Materials: A variety of essential school and art supplies are eligible for tax exemption. Items such as notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks, calculators, and binders are just a few examples of what falls under this category.

A variety of essential school and art supplies are eligible for tax exemption. Items such as notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks, calculators, and binders are just a few examples of what falls under this category. Select Electronics: As technology becomes increasingly vital in education, New Jersey Tax-Free Week extends its benefits to certain electronic devices. The tax exemption applies to computers costing less than $3,000. Also, it applies to computing supplies under $1,000 per item.

As technology becomes increasingly vital in education, New Jersey Tax-Free Week extends its benefits to certain electronic devices. The tax exemption applies to computers costing less than $3,000. Also, it applies to computing supplies under $1,000 per item. Sport and Recreational Equipment: This category includes goggles, mouth guards, dance shoes, athletic shoes, helmets, and more. This category really stands out in New Jersey because most states do not include sporting equipment and clothing in their tax-free weeks. See a complete list.

What's Not Included in New Jersey's Tax-Free Week?

Items Over the Price Threshold: Any single eligible item that costs more than the specified price threshold will not be tax-exempt. If you buy a computer costing more than $3,000, for example, the whole thing will be taxed, not just the amount over $3K. If you have a coupon or promo code that lowers the price at the point of purchase below the threshold, the item will be tax-free despite it originally being over the threshold.

Is New Jersey Tax-Free Week Online?

Yes. If your shipping address is in New Jersey, you’ll see sales tax from eligible items deleted at checkout. However, if the seller is in a state, it’s the seller’s location that determines whether you’re shopping within New Jersey’s tax-free week time frame or not.

