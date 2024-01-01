It seems like everywhere we turn these days, we see ads for a shopping app called Temu. The ads promise massive savings on just about everything and anything. The examples they use are eye-popping.

Temu is an online shopping destination that's similar to Amazon. You download their app, and then search for what you're looking for. It's one-stop shopping. They have everything from clothing and shoes to electronics and jewelry. All at significant discounts, very significant discounts.

Temu Prices Too Good to be True?

Funny, their number one selling point is low prices, and the thing that seems to make us suspicious of their site is the very low prices. Looking for a drone this holiday season? They have them for $19.00. Need a new laptop? They have those for as low as $250.

So what's the deal? Is this a scam? Not really. There are some great deals on the site. Don't expect to see a lot of familiar brand names, but the fact they aren't known brands isn't necessarily a bad thing. Temu offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. If you don't like it, send it back.

So how can they sell items so cheaply? In a story published by WLTX-TV, John George, a professor at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management explains,

When you're shipping directly from China to the U.S., there are a couple of loopholes. If you ship something less than 800 bucks, you don't have customs duty to pay.

In essence, they operate in a way that's opposite of most businesses. Instead of buying large quantities of items and storing them in an American warehouse, they ship the items directly from China, one item at a time to avoid paying the government fees.

Is it Dangerous to Use the Temu App?

Temu's parent company is PDD Holdings. PDD Holdings is connected to the government of China.

They've been accused of tracking customer information and while most online businesses may do this, PDD is accused of installing malicious codes on customers phones that track much more than the typical information other companies collect.

Should You Shop at Temu?

Professor George offered this advice,

John said. "I would not use my regular credit card on any of these sketchy websites. I'd use a gift card. That way, you're protected in case something happens. In case there's a data breach and stuff like that, your core data is not compromised."

What is Temu? And is the shopping app worth your time and money? | wltx.com

