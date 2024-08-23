Warning: New Scam Targets NJ Residents

Another day, another scam. It seems like the more technologically advanced we become, the more new scams that come to light.

Over the past several months, we've shared information about scams that involve phones, email, and the internet.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue checks in to warn of yet another new scam targeting New Jersey residents. The venerablechecks in to warn of yet another new scam targeting New Jersey residents.

Specifically, the new scam targets New Jersey parolees.

The scammer is calling people on parole in our state and identifying himself as Lieutenant John Ruhlman.

The scammer informs the target that a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they didn't register their address or DNA.

The Sheriff pointed out that no John Ruhlman works in his department.

According to the Sheriff,

If there was a concern of that nature, your parole officer would be in contact with you before a warrant was issued. If a warrant was issued, a law enforcement officer would seek you out for arrest. They would not call over the phone to have you make a payment and report to the courthouse

As we've pointed out in several stories about scams, no legitimate company or organization will contact you by phone requesting personal financial information.

Giving out information such as your social security number, bank account information, or even birthdate, can have devastating consequences.

When you give banking information to a scammer, they can clean your bank account out within minutes. By the time you realize it was a scam, it will be too late.

Additionally, no legitimate organization would request that you buy pre-paid gift cards.

Sadly, there are many stories of elderly people who may not be tech-savvy, who have seen their life savings wiped out by phone scams.

Many of the scammers sound very authoritative and convincing. They use high-pressure scare tactics to victimize elderly people.

Sheriff Joe reminds residents that if you ever have a question about a call you received, he would rather you call him first at 609-909-7200 than become a victim.

