Some of the behavior you encounter when you work with the public can be downright scary.

Sack O' Subs sandwich shop, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, posted a surveillance video on Facebook on Sunday afternoon showing a man erupting into a raging temper after an issue with his sandwich order.

To their credit, Sak O' Subs posted the video on social media, calling him out for his meltdown. This is the same type of overreaction that leads to road rage incidents.

"No One Wants to Be This Guy"

In a Facebook post captioned, "No one wants to be this guy! We value our customers and appreciate their business, but kindness and respect go both ways," the post has viewers responding with shock and disgust.

Sack O Subs shared a 45-second video showing a man who came into the store to pick up his sandwich order, questioning something about his bill and asking the woman working at the checkout counter to let him see a menu.

The video has no sound, so it's not exactly clear what is said between the two.

As the man looks over the menu, you can see his body language change and become more emphatic.

At one point, he says something to the worker behind the counter, apparently saying that he's not paying for the food or that he no longer wants the order.

The worker begins to grab the bagged sandwich that is sitting on the counter, and the man quickly pulls it away from her.

This is when the guy goes off the rails.

The man grabs the bag of food and rips it open, uncovering the wrapped sub inside.

He then tears the wrapped sub in two as he stands at the counter, then takes the two halves of the sub and throws them down on the floor before quickly exiting the store.

Video Viewers Call Out the Man's Behavior

People's responses after seeing the video are in total agreement that this guy's behavior was unacceptable.

Wow just wow Lucky for him, he got the nicest girl in the shop if I were there it would have gone much different. Shame on you dude!!!!!!!!

The true meaning of a putz He's an angry elf!!!

VERY BAD MAN!

What the heck is wrong with people? What a jerk, you have some amazing and very courteous employees. Sorry that happened

Watch the video for yourself and see if you agree with the people commenting.

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