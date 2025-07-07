Two out of Five People Deficient in Vitamin D – Are You One of Them?
Summer is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, and it turns out that sunshine does more than just boost your mood. When our skin is exposed to sunlight, it helps our bodies produce vitamin D, an essential nutrient that supports everything from bone health to immune function.
In fact, just five to ten minutes of sensible sun exposure on bare skin a few times a week is usually enough for most people to maintain healthy vitamin D levels. But despite all the sunshine available in the summer, about 42% of people in the U.S. are still vitamin D deficient. That number is even higher among groups such as older adults, premenopausal women, individuals with poor diets, those taking long-term medications for acid reflux, and people with darker skin tones—nearly 69% of Hispanic adults and 82% of African American adults fall below recommended levels.
Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to fatigue, depression, mood swings, chronic skin issues, and increased risk for conditions like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers. It also plays a key role in helping the body absorb calcium, making it essential for strong bones.
While sunshine is one source, you can also get vitamin D from foods like salmon, tuna, mackerel, beef liver, egg yolks, and fortified products such as milk, orange juice, soy milk, and cereal.
A simple blood test can show if you're getting enough. If you're low, talk to your doctor. You might benefit from a daily supplement. Many adults are advised to take between 1,000 and 1,200 IU per day, depending on individual needs. So while you're out enjoying those sunny summer days, remember you're also doing something great for your health, just don’t forget the sunscreen.
Here are the top benefits of vitamin D...
- 1
Vitamin D Helps Our Bones
We need vitamin D to absorb calcium in the intestines and to reclaim calcium that would otherwise be excreted through the kidneys. Vitamin D deficiency in children can cause rickets, a disease characterized by a severely bow-legged appearance due to softening of the bones. In adults, vitamin D deficiency can result in the softening of the bones. This can result in poor bone density and muscular weakness. It’s called osteoporosis, and it is the most common bone disease among postmenopausal women and older men. That is why it’s important to go out in the sun every once in a while, because it helps our bones stay strong and healthy.
- 3
Lower Risk of Childhood Diseases
People with a low vitamin D have a higher risk and severity of atopic childhood diseases that include asthma, atopic dermatitis, and eczema.
- 4
Healthy Pregnancy
According to Medical News Today, pregnant women who had low levels of vitamin D were at greater risk of developing preeclampsia and needing a cesarean section. Also, high vitamin D levels during pregnancy were associated with an increased risk of food allergy in the child during the first 2 years of life.
- 5
Cancer Prevention
Vitamin D is vital for cell growth and for cell-to-cell communication. According to Medical News Today, Some studies have suggested that calcitriol (the hormonally active form of vitamin D) can reduce cancer progression by slowing the growth and development of new blood vessels in cancerous tissue, increasing cancer cell death, and reducing cell proliferation and metastases. Vitamin D influences more than 200 human genes, which could be impaired when we do not have enough vitamin D.
- 5
Supports Immune Function
Research shows that having healthy levels of vitamin D can help keep your immune system healthy and may protect against respiratory illnesses in general.
A recent study indicated that patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who had sufficient levels of vitamin D had a decreased risk for adverse outcomes and death.
Vitamin D has anti-inflammatory properties, and is critical to activating of immune system defenses.