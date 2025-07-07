Summer is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, and it turns out that sunshine does more than just boost your mood. When our skin is exposed to sunlight, it helps our bodies produce vitamin D, an essential nutrient that supports everything from bone health to immune function.

In fact, just five to ten minutes of sensible sun exposure on bare skin a few times a week is usually enough for most people to maintain healthy vitamin D levels. But despite all the sunshine available in the summer, about 42% of people in the U.S. are still vitamin D deficient. That number is even higher among groups such as older adults, premenopausal women, individuals with poor diets, those taking long-term medications for acid reflux, and people with darker skin tones—nearly 69% of Hispanic adults and 82% of African American adults fall below recommended levels.

Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to fatigue, depression, mood swings, chronic skin issues, and increased risk for conditions like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers. It also plays a key role in helping the body absorb calcium, making it essential for strong bones.

While sunshine is one source, you can also get vitamin D from foods like salmon, tuna, mackerel, beef liver, egg yolks, and fortified products such as milk, orange juice, soy milk, and cereal.

A simple blood test can show if you're getting enough. If you're low, talk to your doctor. You might benefit from a daily supplement. Many adults are advised to take between 1,000 and 1,200 IU per day, depending on individual needs. So while you're out enjoying those sunny summer days, remember you're also doing something great for your health, just don’t forget the sunscreen.

