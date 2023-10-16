Two New Jersey Walgreens Are Closing in November

Two New Jersey Walgreen Pharmacies will be closing permanently in November, according to a published report.

Walgreens in Brigantine and Glendora will be closing next month as part of a company plan to cut at least $1 billion in costs in 2024 by shutting unprofitable stores.

This news comes on the same day that Reuters published an article saying that Walgreens is contending with a combination of weak prescription sales, staff walkouts, and reduced sales of COVID-19 and consumer health products.

The company recorded a $6.8 billion pre-tax charge for opioid-related claims and litigation during the last financial year, according to Reuters and its stock is down 40% for the year.

Walgreens said in June that it planned to close 150 locations nationally.

It appears those cuts have begun in New Jersey, according to information from 42freeway.com.

Employees at the Brigantine, Atlantic County, Walgreens confirmed that they were told the store would be closing on November 16. There are no signs up yet indicating that the store will close.

At the Glendora, Burlington County Walgreens store, signs have been placed out front and on the glass entrance doors announcing that the store is closing on November 13th, 2023.

Walgreens is directing their Glendora customers to the Magnolia store on the White Horse Pike.

