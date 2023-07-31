Two $1 Million Powerball Tickets Sold in New Jersey

There is reason to celebrate for two lucky lottery players in New Jersey after two winning $1 million tickets were sold Saturday, July 29 in the national Powerball Lottery.

One of them was sold right here in South Jersey.

According to the Powerball Lottery, winning $1 million tickets were sold at the Wawa on Green Tree Road in Marlton, Burlington County, and at the Kearny Deli & Liquor on Midland Avenue in Kearny, Hudson County.

Both tickets matched five of five winning numbers for the July 29 drawing: 10, 25, 27, 34 and 38.

Four other lucky tickets were sold in New Jersey Saturday in the Mega Millions Lottery each worth $10,000. The tickets were sold at these locations...

Ocean County: Country Farms #2 on Drum Point Road in Brick

Morris County: Garden State News on Main Street in Madison

Passaic County: Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt

Union County: Quick Chek #23 on Westfield Avenue in Clark

Tuesday's Powerball Lottery jackpot is now worth $1,050,000,000.

