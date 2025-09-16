A new competitive TV show is coming to Philadelphia, and it plans to put the talents of local area cooks in the spotlight.

Recipe Philly is casting now for passionate home cooks and food lovers who want the chance to see their signature dishes featured on the menu of a brand-new restaurant, also called Recipe Philly, opening at Broad and Arch Streets in Center City Philly in spring 2026.

"Imagine a competitive TV show produced right here in Philadelphia where the star is YOU! And, your dish featured on the menu of Recipe Philly, a restaurant opening in the spring of 2026."

How to Be a Part of Recipe Philly

This is a chance to get that old family recipe or that creation you came up with in your kitchen on the menu of a new Philadelphia restaurant.

The show will showcase the best dishes from the kitchens of everyday people across the Philadelphia and South Jersey area, giving contestants the opportunity to compete for a spot on the restaurant’s official menu.

Family recipes, creative new dishes, and culinary experiments are all welcome. If it’s bold, flavorful, and made with passion, the judges want to taste it.

The casting ad says a unique blend of celebrities, food influencers, and special guests will make up the judging panel.

The first deadline to qualify for the show is approaching quickly. You must be available for a one-day registration event in downtown Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct 15th.

Casting Call for Recipe Philly

CASTING CALL! We’re currently looking for talented everyday people from the area who have a special recipe they’re passionate about! As part of this exciting opportunity, you’ll have the chance to compete to have your recipe added to a real restaurant’s menu (Recipe Philly) opening in spring 2026! If you or someone you know would be interested in applying to the show and live IN OR NEAR PHILADELPHIA , simply see the link below or scan the QR attached.

Be sure to mention that you heard about casting from ANNA so I can flag your app!

You can register online here. Good luck with your recipe.

