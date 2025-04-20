A Tuckerton man was charged with distributing child pornography after a team of detectives went to his job with a search warrant for his phone and found an app used for sending child porn on it.

Reuben Tallman, 62, of Tuckerton, came under the attention of a New Jersey State Police task force for internet crimes whne they were tipped off that he was sharing child pornography.

According to a release from the Ocean County Prosecutor's office, a team of detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office's High Tech Crime Unit, the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Tuckerton Police obtained a search warrant for Tallman's home.

When the cops went to his Tuckerton home, they were told he was at his job in Deal, NJ.

Child Porn App Found on Phone

The police executed a request for another search warrant for Tallman's phone, went to his job and seized his cell phone.

An examination of the cell phone showed that Tallman had used an app on his phone to send child pornography to other users.

Wednesday, Tallman surrendered to Tuckerton police and was sent to the Ocean County Jail until a detention hearing.

Reuben Tallman is facing two counts of distributing child porn and one charge of possession of child porn.

